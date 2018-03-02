FLORIDA

SUNRISE

Hamilton Group Funding Inc. has appointed Tommy Adkins as senior vice president of strategic growth.

Prior to joining Hamilton Group Funding, Adkins held the responsibility of building the national warehouse lending division for Commonwealth Bank & Trust.

In the years prior to that role, he was the national sales manager for Coastal States Bank/Homeowner's Mortgage, Florida Capital Bank, and held numerous sales management positions for 18 years at the combined companies of BancBoston Mortgage, Homeside Lending and Washington Mutual.

ILLINOIS

PALATINE

Proper Title, a full-service title insurance agency serving the residential and commercial real estate industries, has hired Neil Narut as senior underwriting counsel.

Most recently with Chicago Title, Narut has more than two decades of experience in real estate and land title insurance legal matters, concentrated in commercial and residential real estate transactions, REO, title curative, and foreclosure of mortgage default and mechanic's lien cases.

MARYLAND

COLUMBIA

IndiSoft has appointed Kenneth M. Goins Jr. as the company's CFO.

Goins brings more than 35 years of domestic and international business experience as the CEO, COO and CFO of private and public companies in the financial services, mortgage services, fintech, information technology and health care industry to his new position at IndiSoft.

He joins IndiSoft from TechCXO, a national consulting firm, where he is a partner.

Goins was the vice chairman and CEO of Brightwell Payments Inc., CEO of Prommis Solutions, COO and CFO of the lender services division of LandAmerica Financial Group Inc., and the chairman and CEO of INFO1.

He also held executive positions at Caredata.com Inc., First Data, MicroBilt and Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Co.

MICHIGAN

TROY

Ross Mortgage Corp., a regional, full-service residential mortgage lender, said that Toni Thwaites has joined the company as a branch manager in its new Birmingham, Mich., location.

Thwaites previously worked for Ross Mortgage Corp. as a loan officer from 2010 to 2012.

In her new role as Birmingham branch manager, she will be responsible for overseeing office operations, originating loans, and working with local agents to help them grow their business.

MINNESOTA

MINNEAPOLIS

Wolters Kluwer said that Art Tyszka, former leader of banking compliance solutions, large bank segment, has been appointed to the newly established role of vice president, partnerships and new product.

Ed Shanks has also joined the company as vice president of banking compliance solutions, large bank segment.

Tyszka has been with Wolters Kluwer since 2001 and as leader of the banking compliance solutions, large bank segment, oversaw the growth of its Expere technology platform during the implementation of the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure rule.

Shanks joins Wolters Kluwer after 17 years with U.S Bank Home Mortgage, where he last served as executive vice president.

TEXAS

DALLAS

Bank of Texas has named Bill North regional mortgage manager for its Dallas and Fort Worth area sales teams.

In his new role, North will drive the growth and development of the company's north Texas region and will lead community partnerships with the region’s real estate community.

He has more than 15 years of experience in the mortgage industry as a producer and manager.

North joined Bank of Texas in 2011 and most recently managed the company's Plano operations.

