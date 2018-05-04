CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES

Mortgage Quality Management and Research has hired Mitchell Nomura as internal audit manager.

In this role, Nomura will apply his more than 30 years of experience overseeing compliance and risk management departments at bank and nonbank lenders to leading MQMR's team of internal auditors.

Before joining MQMR, he was chief credit officer at Bank of San Francisco, where he oversaw its lending operations.

Nomura has also served with RPM Mortgage, Bank of Hawaii, City National Bank and GMAC Residential Funding.

FLORIDA

MIAMI

Walker & Dunlop Inc. has hired Justin Neelis as vice president in its capital markets group, which brokers commercial real estate loans to a wide range of capital providers.

Neelis is based out of the company's Miami office and is responsible for sourcing and structuring permanent, bridge, and construction loans for all commercial real estate property types.

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, he served as director of capital markets and investor relations for a South Florida real estate investment and development firm.

Neelis was previously the co-founder and managing partner at Venetian Capital Partners where he raised equity capital for limited partnership syndications from global investors.

NEW YORK

NEW YORK

The Community Development Trust, which provides long-term debt and equity capital for the creation and preservation of affordable housing, has named Grace Cheng as its new chief financial officer.

Before joining CDT, Cheng spent eight years as the CFO at Cain International and GTIS Partners, both real estate private equity firms.

She replaces former CFO John Divers, who is retiring after serving CDT for almost 20 years.

Cheng also previously worked at Morgan Stanley for eight years in the investment management practice, overseeing the global accounting, reporting and operations of its flagship Morgan Stanley Real Estate Funds.

TEXAS

AUSTIN

AmTrust Title Insurance Co. said that Nicole Schoening has joined the company as agency representative expanding and complementing its existing Texas team.

From her base in Austin, she is focused on business development and the growth of AmTrust Title and its agents throughout the state of Texas.

Prior to joining AmTrust Title, Schoening was an agency representative for Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. where she supported agents in central and west Texas.

Before that, she worked in both business development and marketing for various companies in the Texas title insurance market, including Capstone Title, 1031 Exchange Corp. and Chicago Title Insurance Co.

UTAH

DRAPER

Castle & Cooke Mortgage has added Mathew Brumble as the newest member of its executive team.

Brumble joins the company's corporate headquarters in Draper, leading the finance department to support the financial goals of Castle & Cooke Mortgage.

Most recently, he served as vice president of finance for Academy Mortgage and prior to that was the chief finance officer for Republic Mortgage for 14 years.

In addition to his financial and accounting background, Brumble has also worked in human resources and capital markets.

Are you a mortgage professional who recently changed jobs? Let us know! Send your announcement and photo (if available) to Glenn McCullom at glenn.mccullom@sourcemedia.com.