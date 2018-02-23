GEORGIA

ATLANTA

Padgett Law Group has hired Joshua Hopkins in the role of supervising attorney, REO and title operations.

As the supervising attorney, his first priority is overseeing the departments' compliance with requirements and regulations as they relate to investors and clients.

Hopkins, who brings to the firm over 20 years of industry experience, is also responsible for managing client relationships and new business development for the departments.

ILLINOIS

CHICAGO

Guaranteed Rate has hired Craig Lombardi as president, online division, to oversee the company's loan origination from leads generated via its online marketing and advertising channels.

Scott Stephen, who formerly held this position, has been named chief growth officer and will oversee the expansion of ancillary entities such as Guaranteed Rate Insurance and Ravenswood Title Co.

Lombardi most recently served at Quicken Loans as director of mortgage banking and also held positions with Protect America, Revana and Clearwire.

Stephen has been with Guaranteed Rate for six years and has been instrumental in cultivating the online division and in securing the naming rights deal for Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.

MICHIGAN

DETROIT

Kelly Jasper has rejoined Comerica Bank as a vice president and relationship manager on the bank's mortgage banker finance (warehouse lending) team.

She will be responsible for developing new relationships with customers in the Northeast and Midwest.

A 21-year banking veteran, Jasper's career began in 1996 when she joined Comerica as a credit analyst in commercial lending.

TEXAS

DALLAS

Recovco Mortgage Management said that John Guy has joined the company in the newly created position of director of business development.

Guy comes to Recovco with more than 25 years of mortgage banking experience, most recently as senior managing director of business development at Clayton Holdings.

Prior to that he held senior positions at Wingspan Portfolio Advisors, Auction.com, Mission Capital and Ocwen Financial.

TENNESSEE

NASHVILLE

Built Technologies has named Scott McCarthy vice president of sales.

McCarthy will lead Built's sales organization and brings with him over 18 years of enterprise technology sales and leadership experience.

He joins Built after nine years of service as the director of sales at e-Builder Inc., an enterprise technology business aimed at the commercial construction industry.

