CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES

Union Bank said that Blayne Harvey has joined the firm as managing director, head of wholesale lending for Union Bank Home Loans.

Harvey comes to Union Bank from SunTrust Mortgage Corp. where she spent more than 20 years in several key leadership positions in wholesale and correspondent lending.

Most recently, she was senior vice president, national production manager of the bank's nondelegated correspondent division, which she grew into a contributor to the SunTrust organization.

FLORIDA

MIAMI

AmTrust Title Insurance Co. said that Carlos Rodriguez has joined the company as Florida agency manager.

Based in Miami, Rodriguez is responsible for developing, marketing and managing AmTrust Title's Florida agency operations as well as identifying and advancing new business opportunities.

Just prior to joining AmTrust Title, he was in private practice providing legal counsel to clients in the areas of corporate regulatory compliance, contract negotiations and government relations matters.

Earlier in his career, he worked for First American Title Insurance Co., Fidelity National Title Insurance Co. and Greenberg Traurig PA.

IOWA

DES MOINES

LenderClose has hired Benjamin Dinkins as a sales executive who will focus on building relationships with credit unions and community banks.

Dinkins joins LenderClose from SkySon Financial, where he served as regional sales manager.

Prior to his position with SkySon Financial, he held a variety of roles, including risk management, procurement, data analytics and relationship management with Nationwide, Syngenta and Morelity.

NEW YORK

NEW YORK

Greystone has named George Kenny managing director, institutional sales for lending operations.

He brings three decades of mortgage and securitization experience to Greystone as it expands its lending capacity across a range of platforms including FHA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and CMBS.

Kenny joins Greystone from Starwood Property Trust, where he served as head of new business development for real estate investing and servicing.

UTAH

SALT LAKE CITY

TRK Connection, a provider of mortgage quality control services, has hired Jeremy Burcham as executive vice president of sales.

Prior to joining TRK, Burcham served as chief strategy officer and, most recently president of The Compliance Group, where he was responsible for driving the firm’s recent growth.

Additionally, he has held executive level roles at ACES Risk Management Corp. (ARMCO), Interthinx and American Home Mortgage.

Are you a mortgage professional who recently changed jobs? Let us know! Send your announcement and photo (if available) to Glenn McCullom at glenn.mccullom@sourcemedia.com.