Freddie Mac's serious delinquency rate dropped below 1% for the first time since 2008, lending credence to its efforts to expand credit access with low down payment mortgage products for consumers and representation and warranty relief for lenders.

Residential mortgages that are 90 or more days' past due accounted for 0.92% of Freddie Mac's single-family book of business at the end of the first quarter 2017, down 28 basis points from a year ago.