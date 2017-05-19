Down payment standards should be relaxed to just 10% to spur homebuying among millennials, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said during a television interview this week.

"It takes just a little more time to accumulate 20% than it would for 3% or none, which is what the rules were for a short period of time," Moynihan told CNBC. "So our goal, going back to regulatory reform, is should you move the down payment requirement from 20% to 10? Wouldn't introduce that much risk but would actually help a lot of mortgages get done."